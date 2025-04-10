ESPN Journalist Believes There's A 10% Chance Harry Kane Will Join Arsenal This Summer
Harry Kane is one of the most coveted strikers in European and world soccer at the moment. The Englishman joined Bayern in 2023 and has since been in rampant scoring form for the Bavarians.
Kane has so far scored 78 goals and 24 assists in 85 appearances for the club. This season, he has scored 34 times and set up 12 more goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Bayern.
Kane, though, has been linked with a return to the Premier League. He has previously dismissed the chances of an immediate return to English football during an interview with ESPN. However, the rumor mill keeps rolling and clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool have emerged as options for the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.
ESPN journalist James Olley has now put a percentage on the chance Kane has to join Arsenal this summer.
Speaking to ESPN, Olley said:
I mean, they need a centre-forward, he was a boyhood fan. I’m sat here, just for those watching, I’m at London Colney in the Arsenal training ground in the interpreter’s room. I don’t know if I’m influenced by being here. If you want me to put a number on it, I’ll say 10%, but that may be being generous.
Harry Kane has a contract with Bayern Munich until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of $100 million. Kane is a Tottenham legend and scored 280 goals, setting up 61 more in 435 appearances for Spurs. Him joining Spurs' bitter north London rivals Arsenal would be quite a dramatic move.
