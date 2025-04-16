Serie A Side Linked With Move For Thomas Muller As Bayern Munich Exit Nears
It is now clear that Thomas Muller's time at Bayern Munich is coming to an end, a multitude of clubs are considering a move for the attacking midfielder.
The German international will be out of contract with Bayern come the end of the season and according to BILD, sides in Italy, Turkey and England have been exploring the possibility of signing him.
The Italian side specifically mentioned by the German newspaper is Fiorentina, which would certainly mean Muller taking a step down from a financial perspective.
Clubs in the USA have been on alert, and Los Angeles FC would be the likely landing spot if he made an MLS move. That would result in more money than staying in Europe. FC Cincinnati and Dallas have also been clubs mentioned as possible destinations in the MLS.
Fiorentina is enjoying a largely positive season under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino and still has a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. La Viola is also in the latter stages of the Europa Conference League.
