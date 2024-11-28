Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Manchester City
Liverpool welcomed reigning UEFA Champions League title holders, Real Madrid, to Anfield last night for a stunning affair. The Merseyside club came out on top with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo in the second half to seal an emphatic 2-0 victory over Carlo Ancelotti's Spanish side.
Arne Slot spoke to the media a day earlier than he normally would, and addressed some of the injury concerns from the latest clash. Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley were two of those concerns as the former limped off after full-time, and the latter came off early due to muscle soreness but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
When asked about the injury status of both Bradley and Konate, Slot had this to say:
“They are still being assessed so it’s difficult to say where they are in terms of the injuries.
“Let’s wait and see but it is never a good sign if players… Conor, I had to take him off and Ibou didn’t walk off the pitch as he should have after such a fantastic game that he played. He should have made a round [of the pitch] and clapped the fans but unfortunately he couldn’t so that’s not a good sign.
“They are still being assessed and it is so close after the game yesterday night, and I just came off the training pitch. So, I can’t tell you exactly where they are, so we have to wait and see where they are this weekend and after that.”
Arne was later asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's availability for the Manchester City clash this weekend, it was a simple answer from the Dutchman:
“Yes, he would.”
In the interim, Paul Joyce has confirmed that Liverpool fear Conor Bradley could miss key December games with a hamstring injury.
Liverpool welcome Manchester City in a clash of the titans meeting with the Reds currently eight points clear of their rivals in second place. An opportunity to go eleven points clear at this stage of the season cannot be laughed at.