Liverpool Could Cut Short Stefan Bajcetic Loan At Red Bull Salzburg - Midfielder Not Enjoying Time At Austrian Club
Liverpool are in discussions with midfielder Stefan Bajectic as to whether to cut short his season-long loan at Red Bull Salzburg.
READ MORE: Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Predicted Reds Lineup - Slot Faces Konate Dilemma
The 20-year-old agreed to spend this term on loan at the Austrian Bundesliga club when Jurgen Klopp's former assistant, Pep Lijnders, took charge and was joined by another Reds youngster, Bobby Clark, who was signed by Salzburg on a permanent deal.
READ MORE: Liverpool v Manchester United Team News | Premier League | Double Boost For Slot
Lijnders was given his marching orders in December after a poor run of form, and according to Rousing The Kop, the Spanish under-21 international is 'no longer enjoying his time' in Austria.
The midfielder has made 18 appearances so far this season, totalling 890 minutes, with Liverpool reported to be happy with the progress during the move and not planning to bring him back at their request.
READ MORE: Ipswich Town & Crystal Palace Both Interested In Liverpool Winger Ben Doak After £15Million Bid Emerges
According to the outlet, however, the Anfield hierarchy are in discussions with Bajcetic regarding cutting short his loan, with the player unhappy but with no promise of game time under Arne Slot should he return.