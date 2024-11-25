'No Contact With Liverpool' - Latest Omar Marmoush Transfer Update As Eintracht Frankfurt Confirm Transfer Stance
Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung has confirmed that Liverpool have made no contact with forward Omar Marmoush ahead of a possible transfer.
The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who is currently one of the most in-form forwards in Europe this season. Marmoush has 14 goals and 10 assists in 17 appearances for Frankfurt so far this season.
He has reportedly been identified as Mohamed Salah's replacement following the contract uncertainty surrounding the 32-year-old Egyptian, who claimed on Monday that he has had no contact from Liverpool about an extension.
Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung, said in an interview with Win Win that there has been no contact between the Reds and Marmoush and played down the possibility of Marmoush being sold in January.
“No, we have no contact with Liverpool regarding Marmoush," he said. No negotiations or contacts. I know the people there but there is nothing, there is no contact with any club regarding the player.
“We do not want to dispense with him, we do not want to sell him, certainly also in January. In the transfer market there is no room for assumptions, but there is no reason to sell him in the winter.
“It is clear that players like Omar have their own market value in the transfer market. At the moment, we are not looking to sell him. We are very happy with him at our club.
“He is still developing, and we want to be part of that, and achieve good things together, and then we will see what happens in the summer. Who knows?! He might stay in the team.
"There is definitely a possibility that he will stay in the team next summer, we will not let him go. He has a great personality, he is an excellent footballer, there is no reason to let go of a player like him. It is better for us to have him here with us and strive to achieve something big.
“I don’t know what kind of market value Omar Marmoush might bring in the end. I think that’s regardless of the date or the time or even if it happens at all. It’s hard to predict that, and frankly, we don’t care to predict that. We deal with the situation if it happens.
“For us, it’s just a theory. We don’t need to think about things that might or might not happen, but it’s not realistic now. We’re in the middle of the season and we have ambitious goals. I know the media might have ideas about these things, but we don’t waste any energy on that.
“If Omar wants to leave the club, which doesn’t seem to be possible at the moment, he is very happy here, happy with us, with the coach and the coaching staff. So, there is no need to talk about any possible numbers or records.”