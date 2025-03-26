Ligue 1 Head Coach Has Bold Statement Regarding PSG and the Champions League
PSG resume Ligue 1 action this weekend, but with a 19-point lead at the top of the standings. It's hard not to look forward to the UEFA Champions League.
The Parisians face Aston Villa in the quarter-final stages, the first leg on April 9 at the Parc des Princes. They booked their spot by beating one of the favorites in the Round of 16, Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Down 1-0 after the first leg, which was at Anfield, not many gave them a chance aside from many of their players. Luis Enrique's team won the penalty shootout, and many believe PSG is the real deal this season.
That includes RC Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior, who has backed them to win this year's tournament with a bold statement regarding the Ligue 1 champions when speaking with L'Equipe.
For me, PSG are the favourites to win the Champions League. They are the best team in Europe at the minute.- Liam Rosenior
Rosenior's team is scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain on May 4, the weekend before a potential second leg of the Champions League semi-final. If they get past Aston Villa, that game may be moved to help PSG prepare, as they have with the Nantes game in two weeks.
When they meet, Rosenior will be closer to learning if his statement is correct. If the Parisians see off Aston Villa, they will face the winner of Real Madrid vs Arsenal.
