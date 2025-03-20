Croatia vs France: Odds and Prediction for UEFA Nations League Game
Croatia and France are set to lock horns in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League quarter-final showdown. The first leg takes place at the Stadion Poljud in Split.
The two sides have played out several memorable encounters over the years with their most notable clash being in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. France won the game 4-2.
France's final international game was in November 2024 and they beat Italy 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League group stages. Croatia drew 1-1 against Portugal in their final international game.
The two legged quarter-final clash promises to be intriguing with both sides possessing world class players. Let's have a look at the betting odds (via Draftkings) and prediction for the first leg on March 20.
Croatia vs France odds
Moneyline:
Croatia: +240
France: +105
Tie: +240
Total goals:
Croatia: 1.5 (Over +195, Under -240)
France: 1.5 (Over +105, Under -130)
Both teams to score:
Yes: -140
No: +115
Double chance:
Croatia or tie: -130
France or tie: -300
Croatia or France: -300
Croatia vs France: Prediction
France showcased good form in their UEFA Nations League group stage matches. They won four, drew one, and lost one of those games. Les Bleus earned 13 points from six matches and finished atop Group 2. Their group also had Italy, Belgium, and Israel.
Croatia, meanwhile, won two, drew two, and lost two of their six matches. They managed a total of eight points from six matches. Vatreni finished second in their group.
France will have Kylian Mbappe back after missing the captain for the last two international breaks. Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola have also been in dazzling form.
Croatia, meanwhile, will once again rely on the evergreen Luka Modric to deliver. The game promises to be classic but France might just be too powerful and sneak out a 2-1 win in the first leg.
Winner: France
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
