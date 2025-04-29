Arsenal 0-1 PSG: Report and Full Match Highlights From Parisians’ Win
PSG managed a 1-0 win against Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at The Emirates on Tuesday, April 29. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the important tie.
PSG started the game strong and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia showed some nimble footwork down the left hand side before finding Dembele. The Frenchman found the back of the net with a first time left footed finish from the edge of the penalty area.
There were other chances for the Parisians as well. Desire Doue forced a sensational save from David Raya in the first half. In the second half, Bradley Barcola missed a gilt edged opportunity after some fine link-up play. Goncalo Ramos toe-poked into the crossbar after being played through with a long ball.
Arsenal had their moments as well. Gianluigi Donnarumma once again pulled the rabbit out of the hat, keeping Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at bay with two sensational saves.
PSG had the majority of the possession at the start but Arsenal bounced back. The Parisians finished the game with 53% possession. They had four shots on target compared to Arsenal's five. Overall, it was a closely contested affair and despite the first leg win, the tie is far from over.
Arsenal vs PSG Full Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
The second leg is set for Wednesday, May 7 at the Parc des Princes. PSG have a Ligue 1 away game against Strasbourg before the match. With the league already in the bag, Luis Enrique could rotate to keep his players fresh for the second leg.
The Latest PSG News:
Former Player's Comments On How To Stop Bukayo Saka May Help PSG's Nuno Mendes
Ousmane Demeble On The Verge Of Breaking Kylian Mbappe's UCL Record With PSG
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta On How PSG Are Different From Real Madrid
Neymar Jr.'s Former Agent Discusses 'Unforgettable Cheque' From $240m PSG Move