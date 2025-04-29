PSG

Arsenal vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Semi-Final Clash

PSG take on Arsenal at the Emirates today.

Jordan Merritt

The first Champions League semi-final takes place today, with PSG taking on Arsenal at the Emirates in the first leg. Both teams have never won the UCL trophy, so it's a huge chance to get one step away from lifting the silverware in Munich.

Luis Enrique has no injury concerns going into the first leg, and picking his starting lineup is easy, aside from a couple of positions.

The first question was whether he would start Bradey Barcola or Desire Doue up top. Both likely do not begin the first leg, but they could do so in Paris. Enrique has sided with Doue for this game, possibly due to his recent form, especially in the Champions League.

PSG Starting Lineup Against Arsenal:

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma

2, Achraf Hakimi

5. Marquinhos

51. Willian Pacho

25. Nuno Mendes

8. Fabian Ruiz

17. Vitinha

87. Joao Neves

14. Desire Doue

10. Ousmane Dembele

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

