Aston Villa vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Quarter-Final Clash
The Champions League is back, with PSG looking to finish the job as they take a 3-1 lead to Villa Park for the second leg against Aston Villa.
The Parisians hold a 3-1 lead, but Luis Enrique knows the job is incomplete. They will face a hostile atmosphere, but the young players handled it well at Anfield in the previous round, so they will be prepared.
The squad had a whole week without a competitive game, giving them an extra rest ahead of the crucial match. Enrique has a full squad available, with Lee Kang-in back from injury and getting closer to full match fitness.
PSG also welcome back their captain and center-back Marquinhos, who was suspended for the first leg due to three yellow cards.
PSG Squad vs Aston Villa
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov.
Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.
Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.
Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.
