PSG

Aston Villa vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Quarter-Final Clash

PSG travel to England to face Aston Villa in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Champions League is back, with PSG looking to finish the job as they take a 3-1 lead to Villa Park for the second leg against Aston Villa.

The Parisians hold a 3-1 lead, but Luis Enrique knows the job is incomplete. They will face a hostile atmosphere, but the young players handled it well at Anfield in the previous round, so they will be prepared.

The squad had a whole week without a competitive game, giving them an extra rest ahead of the crucial match. Enrique has a full squad available, with Lee Kang-in back from injury and getting closer to full match fitness.

PSG also welcome back their captain and center-back Marquinhos, who was suspended for the first leg due to three yellow cards.

PSG Squad vs Aston Villa

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov.

Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.

Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.

Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.

Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

