Fabian Ruiz Comments On His Goal And PSG's Performance Against Toulouse
PSG continued its unbeaten run in Ligue 1, beating Toulouse 1-0 at the Stadium de Toulouse. The result means the Parisians have avoided defeat in 22 league games.
Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored the only goal of the game, reacting well to tap the ball into an empty net. It was his third Ligue 1 goal of the season and his most important.
He spoke to the media about his goal and thoughts in the lead-up to the finish.
Just before, we were talking about the corner and how we could play it better. I kept my eyes on the ball, I didn’t know if Willian was going to score with the header, then it hit the crossbar, and I was able to follow up on my own. I’m happy to have scored, to have helped the team, but most importantly, to have secured the three points.- Fabian Ruiz
Ruiz also spoke about the result and the opponent.
It's an important victory. We knew they were going to be a tough opponent, very compact, not letting us play inside, forcing us to play on the outside. And we had to win this match. We always want to be at the top of the league table and I think this is a very important win to keep earning points, stay in first place and work towards winning the league.- Fabian Ruiz
PSG will face Brest at the Parc des Princes in the second leg of the Champions League playoff next, holding a 3-0 lead.
