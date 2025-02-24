Luis Enrique And Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Post-Match Comments After PSG’s Ligue 1 Win Against Lyon
PSG managed a 3-2 win against Lyon in their Ligue 1 clash on February 23. Achraf Hakimi scored a brace (53', 85') with both goals coming from his right foot.
Ousmane Dembele added to the tally scoring (59') a spectacular solo goal. Lyon tried to mount a late comeback with goals from Ryan Cherki (83') and Corentin Tolisso (90+2'), but came up short.
PSG remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 with 18 wins and five draws in 23 matches. They have 59 points on the board and are leading second placed Olympique de Marseille by 13 points.
Luis Enrique spoke to the media following the game (via PSG).
Luis Enrique: It was a tricky match, with many moments of pressure, and moments that we had to control. But I think we are a team that has personality, and we are very happy with the result. Every match is an opportunity to grow. Today, we had to defend in the final minutes, which is not something I like! But at the same time, it’s another proof of character and I’m happy.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: It was a difficult match, the final minutes were complicated because they attacked with all their players, and we defended. But the most important thing is that we won today and took the three points. We keep moving forward. The team is very strong. We show in every match that we are a good team, we need to keep going like this, and I believe we are playing very beautiful football.
