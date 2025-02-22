Lyon vs PSG Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG take on Olympique Lyonnais at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday as they look to continue their relentless form in Ligue 1.
The Parisians, who sit 10 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table, will have to work this weekend to maintain their unbeaten league record after a tough 1-0 win away at Toulouse in their last Ligue 1 outing. Lyon has improved significantly under the new manager, Paulo Fonseca, who took the reins at the end of January.
Their impressive 4-1 away victory at Montpellier and 4-0 domination of Reims made it back-to-back wins under former Milan manager Fonseca after going seven games without a win before the encounters.
This meant Lyon climbed to 6th place in the Ligue 1 table, while Alexandre Lacazette made it his seventh consecutive season, scoring 10+ goals in a season for the club.
PSG has been flying in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. The 7-0 romp against Brest on Wednesday reflected their clinicalness in front of goal and announced themselves as serious contenders for this year's competition.
The Parisians ran out 3-1 victors in the reverse fixture in December and have won the last four battles between the sides in all competitions, scoring 13 goals. Here is how their last five head-to-head matches went.
Date
Result
December 15, 2024
PSG 3-1 Lyon
May 25, 2024
Lyon 1-2 PSG (Coupe de France final)
April 21, 2024
PSG 4-1 Lyon
September 3, 2023
Lyon 1-4 PSG
April 2, 2023
PSG 0-1 Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Lyon
Warren Zaïre-Emery remains the only player unavailable to Enrique through an ankle injury. As for Lyon, it's a clean bill of health.
With fourth-tier side Stade Briochin as the opponent for PSG on Wednesday, it is unlikely Enrique will rest any of his key players, and a full-strength side should be expected.
Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Date
Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
Lyon vs. Paris Saint Germain Kick-Off Time
Time: 2:45 p.m. EST (11:45 a.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo, BeIN Sports Connect
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
