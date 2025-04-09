Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Aston Villa: Report And Full Match Highlights From Parisians Win
Paris Saint-Germain scored two excellent goals as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.
Following a fiery atmosphere pre-match, the game certainly lived up to its billing in the early stages, with the hosts piling the pressure on and looking to make Aston Villa pay. But, with royalty in the stands in the form of a big Villa fan, Prince William, and a vocal away support in the ground, the visitors were determined not just to roll over and accept their fate.
Young winger Morgan Rogers fired home from close range following an incisive Aston Villa break to give the travelling side the lead against the run of play.
Villa, dressed head to toe in white, broke incisively after Scottish midfielder John McGinn made a vital interception in the middle of the park, and a matter of moments later, Youri Tieleman's ball across the box was stabbed home by Rogers.
However, the Villans lead lasted just four minutes as Desire Doue was on hand to curl home a superb effort from just outside the penalty area and restore parity in the tie in next to no time. Doue cut in from the left and bent home his effort whilst falling to the ground. It was a strike that even left Emiliano Martinez, one of the best keepers on the planet, helpless.
The two sides headed in at the break with the scores level, and having traded blow for blow, it felt like the right scoreline at the interval.
However, just four minutes after the second half had begun, the tie had swung in favor of Les Parisiens. Dynamic Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia showed a burst of pace and some excellent feet to beat Axel Disasi before crashing home an effort past Martinez in the Villa goal, high into the near side with his left foot.
Truth be told, it was the least the hosts deserved, and they finally had just reward for the pressure they had placed Aston Villa under since the game had begun.
Achraf Hakimi saw a goal disallowed midway through the second period, but no sooner had he put it in than the linesman's flag went up.
Kvaratskhelia was unplayable all evening, making the most of the unfathomable amount of time and space that Disasi seemed to be giving him time and time again.
The fate of the first leg was sealed when Nuno Mendes, the Portuguese full-back, found himself one-on-one with Martinez in time added on at the end of the second period. He was played brilliantly by Ousmane Dembele, who steered his shot past Martinez to give PSG a vital third goal in the tie - heading into next Tuesday's second leg.
That game will be played at Villa Park, in Birmingham on Tuesday, April 15. (KO: 20:00 local, 21:00 CET, 12pm PDT and 3pm EDT)
PSG vs Aston Villa: Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
