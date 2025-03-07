Rennes vs PSG Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

PSG

All the important information ahead of PSG’s game against Stade Rennais.

PSG travels to Roazhon Park on Saturday to take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash that could further cement their position at the top of the table.

The Parisian side is currently 13 points ahead of Marseille in the league, and a win here could see them improve on that lead before they host Marseille in the ‘Derby de France’ on Sunday, March 16.

They have been in fine form in the league, not losing a single game all season and not dropping any points since January 25.

Away from home in the league, they have been nothing short of incredible. They’ve won their last 12 on the road in all competitions and haven’t lost away from home in 36 Ligue 1 games, last losing one 3-1 to Monaco over two years ago. Last weekend, they beat Lille 4-1 in a dominant display.

However, their hosts, Rennes, will not just roll over for PSG. Despite having a hit-and-miss season and currently sitting in 11th place in the table, they have won four of their last five in the league and are certainly a side on an upward trajectory under new manager Habib Beye.

Amongst their ranks, they can count on players such as ex-Lens midfielder Seko Fofana, Welsh prospect Jordan James, and young striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, a PSG academy product who has 11 goals in 23 games this season.

PSG has fared well against Rennes in recent history, winning three and drawing one of their last five meetings in all competitions. Here’s a look at those results in more depth.

Date (Competition)

Result

Friday, September 27, 2024 (L1)

PSG 3-1 Rennes

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 (Coupe de France)

PSG 1-0 Rennes

Sunday, February 25, 2024 (L1)

PSG 1-1 Rennes

Sunday, October 8, 2023 (L1)

Rennes 1-3 PSG

Sunday, March 19, 2023 (L1)

PSG 0-2 Rennes

On Wednesday, PSG lost a game they dominated against English high-flyers Liverpool. They played excellently for the majority of the game and can feel hard done by having nothing to show for their efforts.

Their whole team played excellently, but players such as Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, and Nuno Mendes particularly stood out.

PSG boss Luis Enrique will be hoping for a similar showing in this game in order to build back confidence ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Anfield for the second leg of the tie.

PSG team news vs Rennes

There are no fresh injury concerns for Luis Enrique to contend with, and the Spaniard can pick his XI from a PSG squad with a clean bill of health.

However, with Tuesday’s game versus Liverpool on the horizon, he’ll perhaps opt to rest some of his key players, particularly with the gap at the top of the table already looking unassailable for other teams.

MORE: Rennes v PSG: Predicted PSG Lineup for Ligue 1 clash

As for Rennes, only Dogan Alemdar and Alidu Seidu are expected to miss the game through injury. Christopher Wooh is available to face PSG after serving his suspension for a red card collected against Lille.

Rennes vs PSG Date

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Rennes vs PSG Kick-Off Time

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST, 08:00 a.m. PST, 4:00 p.m. CET (local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Rennes vs PSG

United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect

United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass

Canada: Fubo, BeIN Sports Connect

Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect

