Stade Briochin vs PSG French Cup Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG will be traveling to Roazhon Park, facing fourth-division side Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
While Paris Saint-Germain is the favorite, they'll need to watch out for Stade Briochin as they have eliminated two Ligue 1 clubs in the competition this season. In the Round of 64, Stade Briochin eliminated Le Havre; then, in the Round of 16, they eliminated OGC Nice.
MORE: Stade Briochin Head Coach Has Comparison To His Team's Chances Against PSG In The Coupe De France
Meanwhile, the capital club has gone through RC Lens, Espaly, and Le Mans in this tournament as they eye back-to-back Coupe de France trophies under manager Luis Enrique.
Despite the talent gap, PSG's results in the Coupe de France this season have been tightly contested. The Parisians edged Lens in a penalty shootout while they defeated Espaly and Le Mans by two goals.
Although the Ligue 1 leaders haven't had a blowout win, Stade Briochin's midfielder Leo Yobe told RMC Sport that facing Enrique's side is a bit scary considering the squad's current form.
It's a little bit scary. We can see that they are extremely clinical at the moment. When they shoot, it almost always results in a goal, and even at 6-0, they keep pressing. They are quite impressive right now.- Leo Yobe
Yobe also stated that the opposition they're about to face on Wednesday is one of the best in European football.
When I watch their matches, even in Ligue 1, teams struggle against them. They are one of the best European teams in terms of momentum.- Leo Yobe
Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Stade Briochin
On Tuesday, PSG announced that Vitinha and Lee Kang-in are doing recovery exercises in the gym. The former may start on the bench, with several big games on the horizon.
As he did in previous rounds, head coach Luis Enrique could make changes, resting players such as Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, and others.
Stade Briochin vs PSG Date
Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Stade Briochin vs PSG Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:10 p.m. EST (12:10 p.m. PST, 9:10 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Stade Briochin vs PSG
United States: FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes
United Kingdom: Bet 365
Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz Canada
Australia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
