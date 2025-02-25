Stade Briochin vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For The Coupe de France Quarter-Final
PSG takes on fourth-tier French side Stade Briochin in the quarter-final of the Coupe de France, with the expectation of passage into the next stage.
The Parisians secured the quarter-final spot by beating Ligue 2 side Le Mans 2-0. Stade Briochin has already caused a huge upset, beating third-place Ligue 1 OGC Nice 2-1.
Luis Enrique's side is coming off a 3-2 win over Lyon, making a few changes to the starting XI. The Spaniard could do the same again, possibly resting some key players against Briochin, with PSG heavy favorites to progress.
MORE: Stade Briochin Head Coach Has Comparison To His Team's Chances Against PSG In The Coupe De France
Here is how Paris Saint-Germain could lineup on Wednesday against Stade Briochin:
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Stade Briochin (4-3-3)
GK: Matvey Safonov - The Russian started the last Coupe de France game against Le Mans and against Toulouse in Ligue 1, keeping clean sheets in both games.
RB: Yoram Zaguei - The 18-year-old played against Le Mans but was substituted at halftime. He could get another chance to start and gain some first-team experience.
CB: Willian Pacho - Pacho did not feature in the previous game against Lyon but is likely set to start in this game.
CB: Presnel Kimpembe - Kimpembe is working his way back from injury and could be set to start his first game since his return.
LB: Lucas Hernandez - The 29-year-old is starting to get some game time after missing most of the season with a cruciate ligament injury. There is also a chance he begins at center-back.
CM: Senny Mayulu - Mayulu is another young sensation who usually starts these types of games for Luis Enrique.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - The Spanish midfielder came off the bench against Lyon and could be one of the experienced players to start in Coupe de France.
CM: Lee Kang-in - The midfielder has participated in recovery training after the weekend and could start if fully fit.
RW: Desire Doue - Doue is versatile but could start in his natural, more advanced position for the Coupe de France game.
ST: Goncalo Ramos - The Portuguese striker assisted the opening goal in the last round. He will likely start again, giving Ousmane Dembele some deserved rest.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Bradley Barcola is also in contention to start on the left. It will likely be him or Kvaratskhelia.
