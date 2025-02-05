Transcript: Luis Enrique And Presnel Kimpembe React After PSG Coup de France Win
PSG earned a 2-0 win against Le Mans in their Coup de France showdown on Tuesday, February 4. Desire Doue (26') and Bradley Barcola (71') found the back of the net for the Parisians.
With their win, PSG has now progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition. Their fine domestic form continues as apart from leading the Ligue 1 table by 10 points (50 points from 20 matches), Enrique's side are now in the last eight of the competition.
The Spanish coach spoke to the media after the game with Presnel Kimpembe also addressing the press. Here's what they said (via PSG):
Luis Enrique: It was a typical Coupe de France match. Dangerous, unpredictable. There are a lot of things you can't control. But I think we did a good job. We're in the quarter-finals and we were able to give the players some minutes and a rest, so we have to be happy. Presko is the big news. I think he's happy. It's a special moment for him, and together it's easier.
Presnel Kimpembe: It wasn't an easy match. We're going home with the win. We know that the Coupe de France is important to us. It's a difficult competition, we've seen that with the other Ligue 1 clubs who have gone out and who've had difficult matches. We've managed to qualify for the quarter finals this evening, and that's nothing but positive. My return? Of course, there's lots of emotion. It makes me happy, after almost two years out, it makes me happy, there's a lot of emotion. There's a mixture of a lot of feelings and honestly I just feel proud to wear this shirt with this badge again, and to have the chance to make the most of it with my team mates.
