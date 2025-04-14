Transcript: Luis Enrique's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Aston Villa vs PSG In Champions League
PSG will look to book their place in the semi-final of the Champions League on April 15. The Parisians hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg and need to see out the job at Villa Park against Premier League side Aston Villa.
Head coach Luis Enrique knows the game can be challenging being away from home. However, their experiences at Anfield in the previous round will help. The winner of the game will face either Arsenal or Real Madrid in the next round.
Luis Enrique addressed the media ahead of the match. Read on to know what he said (via PSG).
Q: On the objective
Enrique: The objectives are very clear: to solve the problems that this Aston Villa team will pose for us during the match, and to win the game. At the end of tomorrow’s match, only one of the two teams will qualify for the semi-finals. That’s what makes this competition so exciting. There’s no overconfidence on our part, only the determination to deal with the problems Aston Villa will look to cause us.
Q: On Villa Park
Enrique: It's always a pleasure to play in a stadium with so much history. Our players are used to it. For us, it's by no means a problem, but rather a source of motivation.
Q: Are PSG favourites for this match?
Enrique: The road to the Champions League is lined with favourites who have been knocked out. So of course we have an advantage after the first leg, but that’s in the past now. Tomorrow, we’ll have to prove during the match that we have the level to compete in the semi-finals of this competition.
Q: On the dynamic of the second leg
Enrique: Tomorrow, their defence will likely push higher up, with them pressing to win the ball back closer to our goal. Now, we’ll have to see how we can overcome that. What’s certain is that tomorrow’s match will be very intense and interesting.
Q: On Fabian Ruiz
Enrique: Fabian is a player I know very well. He’s one of the few players who plays based on the movement of his teammates. He’s very mindful of what he has to do himself, but also of what the others are doing.
