Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Angers
PSG are set to play Angers in a Ligue 1 home clash on April 5. The Parisians are on the cusp of winning the title this season and have 71 points from 27 matches. Second-placed AS Monaco are on 50 points.
Angers are 14th on the league table with 27 points from as many games. PSG are looking to remain unbeaten this season and build on their record of 22 wins and five draws.
Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the game at Parc des Princes. Read on to know what the Spaniard had to say (via PSG).
Q: On Angers
Enrique: I'll repeat what I've already said in the last few weeks: we're virtually champions, but the league season won't end tomorrow. There are several records for us to break, which will help us to better prepare for our other games, so we'll try to be as competitive as possible. We'll obviously celebrate the title with our fans at the end of the game if we can do so tomorrow; we're highly motivated to win Ligue 1 at home, in front of our own fans. That would be a special moment, and we want to be ready.
Q: On remaining unbeaten in Ligue 1
Enrique: There are records that I wasn't interested in until now. There's the idea of finishing this season unbeaten, for example, which will help us to better prepare for the end of the season.
Q: On squad rotation
Enrique: I'm always optimistic. We can always improve, both individually and collectively. You can change things, but it's very difficult to reach peak performance in a team sport. When you prepare for a season, you also plan how to adapt. I've been criticised for rotating the squad, but it's paid off.
Q: On Coup de France
Enrique: The Coupe de France final means a lot. It's an aim that we set ourselves at the start of the season. Playing at the Stade de France in front of our fans will be amazing; we're happy.
Q: On the Club World Cup
Enrique: It's an enticing format that will be interesting for the fans. I think that it'll define the best team in the world. We're not talking about the Club World Cup yet, though, as all of our energy is going into tomorrow's game. We'll be representing France, which will be an added source of motivation, as will setting the benchmark for the entire world.
Q: On Ousmane Dembele
Enrique: We've spoken so much about Dembélé. I spoke last year about how wonderful he was to me, and that was without the stats that he currently has. Any fan would be prepared to pay for a ticket to see him play. He can shoot with both feet, and there are his dummies, too... He's playing wonderfully well, and for a player who was already strong, his improvement has been amazing.
