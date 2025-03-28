Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-match Press Conference Ahead of St-Etienne vs PSG in Ligue 1
PSG have been flying high in Ligue 1 this season and are unbeaten. They have won 21 and drawn five of their 26 matches, amassing 68 points.
The Parisians play Saint-Etienne in a Ligue 1 away clash next. The game marks PSG's return to action after the international break.
Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the game. Read on to know what he had to say (via PSG).
Q: On being back from the international break
Enrique: The players are feeling very good. The return has been good and I think now's the time to stay focused on the league. The return from a break is always particular, and we try to adapt the work to the needs of each individual. Those who have stayed in Paris have had a special programme, and those who have left for their national teams need to recover and reacquaint with their teammates.
Q: On Saint-Etienne
Enrique: It's going to be a slightly different game to the reverse fixture at home. They're a historic club, with a superb stadium and a supportive crowd, and it's a challenge we're looking forward to. I hope we'll see a great performance, because I liked them when they came to the Parc. They play well, they know how to press, but we're going to approach this game as we know how.
Q: On the Ligue 1 title
Enrique: I think the fact that we could be champions on Saturday is totally anecdotal. There are 8 league games left, and we want to play them to our best to stay competitive until the end of the season.
Q: On Presnel Kimpembe
Enrique: I think that in his case, he's a very important player for the team and the group. People think that you can only help the team when you're on the pitch. But that's not true, and Presnel is in a recovery process to get back to his best. But he's very important to us. There's competition, and that's good, but he's on the right track to getting back to playing.
Q: On an unbeaten season
Enrique: We're never champions until it's all confirmed. We have to use the fact that we're probably going to be champions to stay at a very high level, and concentrate on wider or more specific objectives. There are still a lot of competitions to be played. And our aim is to stay at our best right to the end.
Q: On his squad
Enrique: The players came back in good spirits and physical condition. It's a wonderful group, they work well together in a good atmosphere. We're getting closer to our objectives, which is very satisfying, and the players are happy to be able to work with this enthusiasm.
Q: On youngsters
Enrique: We're a club that trains a lot of players. And as far as I and my staff are concerned, we like to have young players with us to work with, especially during training sessions. Players know how to adapt to different rhythms, and we want to have young players with us regularly.
