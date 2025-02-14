Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Toulouse In Ligue 1
PSG is set to play Toulouse in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday, February 15, with the Parisians in stellar form in the league this season.
Paris Saint-Germain is undefeated after 21 games and leads the table with 53 points. Luis Enrique's side lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille by ten points.
PSG will look to continue their unbeaten form against Toulouse. Ahead of the game, Luis Enrique addressed the media. Read on to know what the Spaniard said (via PSG).
Q: On his team's superb form
Enrique: Even though I think that our results have sometimes varied, the important thing is how the team plays. If we play in one particular way, that means that we can repeat it, which is very important for me. We're obviously in very good form, but every game and every competition is important. We're trying to enjoy our football and to make sure that the fans watching us enjoy it, too. The whole team is efficient, not just one line, which makes us very happy and means that we're energised to keep making the fans happy and to keep competing on all fronts.
Q: On Toulouse
Enrique: Last year, we didn't win either of our two league games against Toulouse, so this will be another tough one against them. I always hope to see our team play to a high standard. Last year, we didn't win either of our two league games against Toulouse, so this will be another tough one against them. I always hope to see our team play to a high standard.
Q: On the schedule
Enrique: When I look at our players' profiles and at their ability to be efficient in any match, I feel very lucky to have this squad. I think that they're aware of the importance of wearing the Paris Saint-Germain shirt.
Q: On whether he is enjoying himself as the PSG manager
Enrique: Grades are given out at the end of the school year. When things are going well, we highlight the positive aspects, but I think that the club, the coaching staff, and the players are all maintaining a positive outlook.
Q: On Joao Neves
Enrique: João's abilities were already clear at his previous club, and he has been quick to adapt. His attributes perfectly match our philosophy with the ball, but he also has the ability to defend without the ball. That's what we look for in a player.
Q: On Fabrian Ruiz
Enrique: I've been very happy with his performances since last season. He's one of the best midfielders that I have in terms of playing in tandem with his teammates. He's able to play with a clear head, between the lines and without the ball, and he has a good strike on him. At EURO 2024, he was named in the Team of the Tournament. He can improve, as every player can, but we need to appreciate what he gives us. He's very important to us.
Q: On the competition in the team
Enrique: I don't need to ask the players for anything anymore because they've internalised it. One of our criteria is not to lose the ball but to press immediately if you do lose it. That's something that's within them. We need to improve certain aspects of our play, but the team is open to that improvement, and we still have room to get better. I think that the main thing is for the players to feel as though we trust them. That's why I often change my starting XIs; I believe that 15 or 16 players are better than 11 or 12. The path that we're trying to take is to help the players see that they have a chance of entering the fray, and our core idea is to be unpredictable for our opponents and predictable for ourselves. I like how the team is playing and how the players are interpreting in-game situations.
Q: On his philosophy
Enrique: For me, every game is important, but it depends on the type of game. We can play with four attacking players, or we can play with five if they defend like midfielders. It really does depend on the next game, but we play around the attack; that's for sure. Anything to do with mobility and occupying space in a rational way entails problems for the other team. If you dominate them, it puts you in a position to press them when they have the ball. That requires a lot of training and a player profile that's hard to get. The strikers and the midfielders need to be able to play well in several positions. Being able to make changes without changing the players' profiles is what we try to work on in every training session and is what the players now do naturally.
Q: On Spanish managers
Enrique: There are obviously a lot of Spanish managers working around the world, but also top-quality, passionate players with a profile that I like. Certain managers have led the way, which is good, and we're making the most of that groundwork. Football is universal, but every country has a more or less clear footballing profile. I'm thinking of pioneers like Rafa Benítez and, latterly, Pep Guardiola, who has set the benchmark.
The Latest PSG News:
CBS Analyst Mike Grella Believes PSG Do Not Miss Kylian Mbappe
Luis Enrique Makes Hilarious Christmas Claim About Ousmane Dembele And Compares PSG Star To A PlayStation
PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Placed Under Investigation In Abuse Of Power Case
Ousmane Dembele Outshines Kylian Mbappe In Impressive Goal-Scoring Stat