Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Looks Back At His PSG Stint Naming Two Legends As Inspirations
Arsenal are set to square off against PSG in a UEFA Champions League semi-final tie and the first leg takes place at The Emirates on April 29. It's a clash against his former club for Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta.
PSG was the Spaniard's first club at the senior level and a young Arteta impressed during his 18 month stint in the French capital. He made 53 appearances for the Parisians, scoring five times and setting up five more goals.
Arteta has now looked back on his stint with the Parisians and spoke about his relationship with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronaldinho. He said (via Arsenal)
I was 17 or 18 in Paris with no experience in professional football. He [Pochettino] doesn’t like me saying it but to me, he was like a father. He took me under his arm, he gave me incredible advice and protected me, he inspired me and I learned so much in our two years together.- Mikel Arteta
In 2001-02 season, a young Ronaldinho joined PSG. Reflecting on spending time with the magical Brazilian as a teammate, Arteta said:
We were roommates for a year and a half. He was a huge talent. He had an aura, an energy, a smile on his face … it was impossible to be next to him and be in a bad mood. I’d never seen talent like this. In training, in every drill, it was like: How is this possible? Physically, it’s impossible to do certain things. It was unbelievable to play with him.- Mikel Arteta
