How Kylian Mbappe's Departure from PSG Allowed Ousmane Dembele to Flourish
When Kylian Mbappe left Paris Saint-Germain, the question was who would replace his goal-scoring production. Many believed that PSG would replace him by committee rather than one player, but that might not be the case.
Of all the players on the capital club, not many would pick Ousmane Dembele as the one who replaces Mbappe's production, but that's what has occurred.
MORE: PSG’s Marquinhos Sends Message to Liverpool Ahead of Champions League Clash
Dembele has recorded 26 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for PSG this 2024-25 season. Former Stade Rennais manager Julien Stephan believes that taking over the leadership role in the attack from Mbappe has helped the 27-year-old (via Le10Sport).
He has completely taken on the leadership of Paris' offensive play. I'm not surprised, just proud of him and very happy for him, because I know it weighed on him not finishing better. Today, we can feel he's fully liberated and fulfilled by the way he's being used.- Julien Stephan
Even though Dembele is on this impressive run, all eyes will be on whether he can replicate this success against Liverpool on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.
If PSG wants to pull off the upset, they'll need a positive result at the Parc des Princes before the scene shifts to Anfield. Dembele will need to play a significant role if the Parisians want to head to England feeling confident they can advance.
The Latest PSG News:
Lionel Messi Gives Reason for His Unhappy Spell At PSG
PSG Head Coach Luis Enrique Hints at Tactics That Could Help Them Beat Liverpool
Bradley Barcola Has Impressive Opinion Regarding PSG's 4-1 Win Over Lille
Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Reaction After PSG Defeat LOSC Lille