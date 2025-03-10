How Mohamed Salah's Exit Impacted PSG in Allowing Late First Leg Goal
Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool were minutes away from heading to Anfield with a scoreless draw. Nonetheless, Harvey Elliott scored in the 87th minute to hand the Reds a 1-0 result for the final 90 minutes at home on Tuesday.
Nuno Mendes has a fault in Elliott scoring the goal, and it's a thorn in the almost spectacular performance that the defender had, considering he kept Mohamed Salah quiet for the entire night.
Canal Football Club's Laure Boulleau shared her perspective, shifting the focus away from Gianluigi Donnarumma's missed save and instead pointing to PSG's Nuno Mendes.
As a former left-back for PSG's women's team, Boulleau believes the Portugal international was caught off guard on the play (h/t Le10Sport).
Donnarumma took a bit of heat because he didn't make the save, but I focus more on Nuno Mendes' positioning since it was my position, and I think he was a bit asleep.- Laure Boulleau
Moreover, Boulleau states that Mendes was up to the challenge to defend Salah and keep arguably one of the favorites for the Ballon d'Or quiet. However, once Salah came out of the contest in the 86th minute, Boulleau believes that Mendes' intensity dropped.
What killed him was Salah's exit. He was ultra-focused, he played one of the best defensive matches I've seen. Elliott comes on, and I think he must have mentally relaxed, and it didn't take long to show.- Laure Boulleau
The Latest PSG News:
Kylian Mbappe Says PSG Built a PlayStation Team With Lionel Messi and Neymar
PSG Presented with Good Omen Ahead Of Champions League Clash Against Liverpool
Liverpool Defender Takes Jab at Ligue 1 but Expects Tough Second Leg Against PSG
FIFA Club World Cup: Which Teams do PSG Face in the Group Stage?