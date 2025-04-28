Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Opens Up On Where Aston Villa Goal Ranks In His Career
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has hit the ground running since joining Paris Saint-Germain during the winter transfer window. The Georgian has already played a key role in the UEFA Champions League, scoring against Aston Villa.
The former Napoli star scored an amazing goal against Emiliano Martinez that was part of a three-goal performance in the first leg, which proved crucial considering the capital club won the tie over the Premier League club by one goal.
While speaking to PSG's official website, Kvaratskhelia reflected on the goal from the quarterfinals and noted the importance of scoring in crucial moments when the squad needs them.
When you're aiming for the Champions League semi-finals and you score at such a crucial moment, at home, in front of your fans and for your team...- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Furthermore, considering the importance, Kvaratskhelia revealed where this goal against the Premier League side ranks in his career.
It's probably the most important, happiest and most emotional goal I've ever scored. I was absolutely delighted. I hope I can continue to score even more beautiful and more meaningful goals.- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG will face off against Arsenal, with the first leg occurring on Tuesday, so if the French side want to advance past the Gunners, they'll need Kvaratskhelia to score more important goals.
