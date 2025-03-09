Liverpool Defender Takes Jab at Ligue 1 but Expects Tough Second Leg Against PSG
PSG will resume its Champions League campaign on Tuesday, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Liverpool.
It was a proper smash and grab effort by the Premier League team, who were dominated by the Parisians. However, they caught goalkeeper Alisson in fine form.
Liverpool played the bottom of the Premier League, Southampton, before the second leg. They needed three second-half goals to beat the Saints.
The Scottish left-back said it shows the difficulty of the league, even when playing the bottom club. He also took a little jab at Ligue 1.
The league is more competitive than the French league, that's no disrespect to the French league. We have to keep going, there is no easy game in the Premier League. That's two games now we have struggled against Southampton who are bottom of the league.- Andrew Robertson
Despite his thoughts on the top tier in French soccer, he did expect a tough game against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
It's going to be a tough game. They showed how good they can be, an exceptional team – probably the best we have played this season. We have got the lead, which is important, but we can obviously play better than we did on Wednesday, that's clear and we will have to play better as we can't rely on Alisson playing the game of his life every game.- Andrew Robertson
Liverpool is the favorite to advance. However, PSG has shown they can enter a second leg and overturn a deficit away from Paris.
During the 2023/24 Champions League campaign, the Parisians found themselves 3-2 down to Barcelona heading to the Nou Camp. However, they won 4-1 in the return leg, helped a little by a sending-off.
Can PSG do the unexpected and reach the quarter-finals? They have the talent to do that but will need a little luck.
