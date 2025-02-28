Luis Enrique Reveals Crucial PSG Star Won’t Be Fully Fit Against Liverpool
PSG have a blockbuster UEFA Champions League outing next week against Liverpool. The Parisians play the Premier League leaders at Parc des Princes in the Round of 16 first leg on March 5.
Like Liverpool, PSG leads the domestic league and is unbeaten in Ligue 1. It's a special match, but Enrique might be unable to field one of his most important players.
Youngster Warren Zaire-Emery isn't expected to be fully fit for the game despite coming on as a substitute against Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France on February 26.
Speaking to the media, Enrique said:
He's a player who has just come back from injury. He's a very important player for us. Today we've already been able to see him for 20-25 minutes. I think it's important for his physical level. But it's very difficult to be at 100 per cent.
Despite being 18, Zaire-Emery has already become a key player for the Parisians. The club's youth product has made 104 appearances, scoring eight times and setting up as many goals. This season, he has scored three and assisted once in 30 appearances.
However, he recently suffered an ankle sprain and has been out of action. As Enrique revealed, he remains a fitness doubt.
In an electric showdown against Liverpool, a player of his ability could have come in handy for the Parisians. Enrique might need to explore other options to set up his midfield against Arne Slot's high-flying Liverpool.
