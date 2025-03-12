Marquinhos Reacts To 'Great Feeling' Of Champions League Win Over Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has said it is a 'great feeling' to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League at Anfield.
The Ligue 1 side traveled to Liverpool knowing that they had to win, having lost the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes despite dominating the match.
The early goal from Ousmane Dembele leveled the tie, but neither side could find a winning goal for the rest of the 90 minutes or in the extra 30 minutes that followed. In the end, it was an excellent penalty shoot-out display that saw PSG progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.
Brazilian defender Marquinhos spoke to the press after the match (via PSG) and showed just how thrilled everyone is to have made it through such a tough tie.
It's huge! It's a really great feeling! To come here, to Anfield, we know the strength of this Liverpool team and this atmosphere…And when you come here and you get the result you deserve, that really makes me happy. As I said, it could have been a final, a semi-final, but it was the Round of 16 tie. We still have a lot of work to do. We're going to celebrate today and keep working, because we still have a lot of things to improve.- Marquinhos
Not wanting to get too carried away, Marquinhos also mentioned that PSG can improve against other teams later in the competition and stressed the power of the collective at the club rather than individuals.
I think that for the upcoming games in the Champions League, we can improve still further. All the messages are being sent on the pitch. That's what we're doing this year. The team is showing it has character, personality, even though it's very young. We have a collective that is our strength now. And I think we showed today that despite the difficulties we faced during a knockout game when we had to score, we did everything we had to and we're going home having qualified.- Marquinhos
PSG will play either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarter-finals. Villa holds a 3-1 aggregate lead from the first leg.
