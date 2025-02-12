PSG

Ousmane Dembele Outshines Kylian Mbappe In Impressive Goal-Scoring Stat

The PSG forward has had an impressive start to 2025.

Ousmane Dembele can't stop scoring in 2025, and now the Paris Saint-Germain forward is edging out Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe for the most goals this year.

Dembele netted a brace in PSG's 3-0 victory over Stade Brestois on Tuesday night at Stade de Roudourou in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-off.

OptaJose highlighted that Dembélé (15) has scored more goals than Mbappé (10) in all competitions in 2025 among players in Europe's top five leagues.

Moreover, the 27-year-old has scored in his last eight matches across all competitions as the PSG attacker is finding the back of the net in domestic and international fixtures.

While Mbappe isn't scoring at this rate, the Frenchman has scored in his last two matches across all competitions, including a goal in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League knockout stage play-off.

Dembele will have a chance to extend this scoring streak when PSG faces Toulouse FC on Saturday at Stadium de Toulouse in Ligue 1. Afterward, the capital club will host Brest at the Parc des Princes next Wednesday in the return leg of their Champions League tie.

Should Dembele continue this impressive run, it could set up for an intriguing storyline against his former club as the winner of the Brest-PSG tie will face either Barcelona or Liverpool.

If PSG faces the Spanish club, the Barcelona media will undoubtedly wonder why they never saw this version of the PSG standout during his seven years with the Blaugrana.

Home/News