Paul Merson Makes Feelings Clear on Liverpool vs PSG at Anfield
Liverpool beat PSG 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Parc des Princes on March 5. While the Parisians dominated the game, Harvey Elliott sneaked an 87th-minute winner for the visitors.
Alisson Becker put together one of the best goalkeeping displays in recent history. With a win in Paris, Liverpool now holds the advantage.
That said, the tie is far from over. The mighty PSG can turn it all around in the second leg at Anfield. Paul Merson has now delivered his honest verdict on the Anfield leg.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said:
I don’t think the tie is over. If PSG can get to anywhere near them levels at Anfield, they will score. But, you know, European nights at Anfield. I just can’t get my head around that result. They were unbelievable PSG and Liverpool have gone on and won, but can’t wait for the next leg. It will be an outstanding, intriguing game.- Paul Merson
When further asked whether Liverpool will win the Champions League this season, Merson said:
Too early to say. If they play like that in other games. They could have been blown away, Alisson was ten out of ten.- Paul Merson
PSG has been in unbelievable form in the domestic games this season. They are unbeaten in Ligue 1. Their UCL form, though, has been hot and cold. Against a high-flying Liverpool side, the Parisians don't have much room for mistakes in the second leg.
The Latest PSG News:
Full Match Highlights of PSG’s 1-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in the Champions League
Willian Pacho Believes PSG Will Beat Liverpool in the Champions League Second Leg
Rennes vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Thierry Henry Reacts to Alisson Becker's Nine-Save Performance Against PSG