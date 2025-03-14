Where Does PSG's Ousmane Dembele Rank in the Latest 2025 Ballon d'Or Poll?

L’Equipe (owned by the Amaury group like France Football) conducted a poll this week on who would win the Ballon d’Or later this year.



The results of the votes:



1. Ousmane Dembélé: 40.9%

2. Raphinha: 25%

3. Lamine Yamal: 8.8%

4. Kylian Mbappé: 8%

5. Mo Salah: 7.4%



