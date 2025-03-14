Where Does PSG's Ousmane Dembele Rank in the Latest 2025 Ballon d'Or Poll?
PSG forward Ousmane Dembele is having an incredible season with the French champions. He has helped his team to a French Super Cup Trophy and can still scoop four more trophies this season.
His form has been super impressive since the turn of the year, and it has seen more people talking up his chances of the 2025 Ballon d'Or.
L'Equipe (h/t PSG Report) recently conducted a poll regarding who will win the trophy at the end of 2025, and the result was surprising. Paris Saint-Germain forward Dembele topped the voting with 40.9% of the votes, over 15% more than Barcelona forward Raphinha, who was second.
The two favorites in January were Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah. They were behind Dembele and Barcelona pair Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. The latter was the Golden Boy winner in 2024.
The results may be fan-based and may be published via a French tabloid. However, Dembele is in with a shot if he continues at the same pace and possibly wins the UEFA Champions League. PSG just knocked out Liverpool to set up a quarter-final against Aston Villa.
The Frenchman has scored 29 goals and assisted six times in 36 games across four competitions. That included his latest Champions League goal at Anfield, taking it to penalties, where PSG won 4-1.
MORE: How Kylian Mbappe's Departure from PSG Allowed Ousmane Dembele to Flourish
Dembele and his teammates should go on to win the Ligue 1 title and are in the semi-final of the French Cup. They also can win the new look FIFA Club World Cup in the summer. Winning as many of these trophies as possible will help Dembele's chance at winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or.
The Latest PSG News:
New Theory Regarding Virgil van Dijk's Anfield Tunnel Chat with PSG Hierarchy Emerges
Anfield Exodus as Liverpool Starter Could Favor Move to PSG Over a New Deal
Unai Emery Reacts to Facing Former Club PSG in the UEFA Champions League
The Reason Marco Asensio Can Play Against PSG In The Champions League