Former Agent Would Recommend On-Loan PSG Star To Serie A Teams
PSG forward Marco Asensio is enjoying life in the Premier League with Aston Villa. The Spaniard joined on loan this past January.
In his first five appearances, he has scored two goals for Villa and is getting game time after not seeing the field much for the Parisians.
His former agent, Horacio Gaggioli, has spoken to SportItalia about Asensio, who was not surprised that he is performing well at a higher level.
It’s not surprising that it’s all started in the best way for him in the Premier League. He is an important player who, if played in his preferred role, can make a difference at the highest level.- Horacio Gaggioli
Gaggioli was asked about the 29-year-old Spaniard possibly coming to Italy after his loan spell ends at the end of the season.
Obviously I would recommend him to any Italian team. Wherever he goes, if he plays in the position where he can perform at his best, he will always be a great player.- Horacio Gaggioli
Asensio signed for PSG in 2023 from Real Madrid. The forward could not get regular starts under head coach Luis Enrique.
He has only one year left on his contract after the 2024/25 season, which means the Parisian club could cash in this summer. Undoubtedly, he would have plenty of suitors, especially if he continues playing well for Aston Villa.
The Latest PSG News:
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Agent Addresses PSG Contract And Inter Milan Links
Stade Briochin vs PSG French Cup Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Coupe de France: 5 Classic Quarter-Final Matches Involving PSG
PSG Reportedly Offer $142 Million For Premier League Star Midfielder