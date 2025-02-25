Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Agent Addresses PSG Contract And Inter Milan Links
Gianluigi Donnarumma joined PSG in 2021 and has since been a key player for the Parisians. He has so far made 141 appearances for the French club, keeping 47 clean sheets.
The Italian shot-stopper's contract, though, is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. Reports surfaced that Inter Milan are keen on signing the former AC Milan star.
Donnarumma's agent Enzo Raiola has now commented on the matter and denied having any talks with Inter Milan or another club.
Speaking to ChiamarsiBomber.com. he said:
There has been no contact, either with Inter or with any other club.
He further claimed that the player has been in talks with PSG over a renewal. Raiola added that the deal is in line with UEFA's new financial policy. He said:
Donnarumma is the goalkeeper for PSG and the national team and is highly appreciated by several clubs, as is normal. Contacts over a renewal already began last summer and we are working in that direction with a lot of calmness. In light of the rules imposed by UEFA, the club is doing a U-turn from a financial point of view, going from a wage bill of over €500m to less than half. We have accepted PSG’s new policy in terms of contract management and we are working on the renewal. At the moment, there is no hurry.
Yann Sommer's Inter Milan contract expires in 2026, at the same time as Donnarumma's PSG contract. While there have been rumors linking the PSG star to Nerazzuri, Raiola has played them down.
The Latest PSG News:
Stade Briochin Head Coach Has Comparison To His Team's Chances Against PSG In The Coupe De France
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of Stade Briochin vs PSG In French Cup
Stade Briochin vs PSG French Cup Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Lyon 2-3 PSG: Full Match Highlights For Les Parisiens' 3-2 Ligue 1 Win Over Lyon