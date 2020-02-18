Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Andreas Christensen has broken his nose, defends Dane for Martial's opener

Matt Debono

Andreas Christensen is believed to have broken his nose following an elbow to the face in Chelsea's defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. 

The Danish centre-half was involved in the visitors' opening goal in west London, and was then taken off at half-time for suspected concussion. 

Moments before Manchester United scored, the 23-year-old took a blow to the face from a challenge by forward Anthony Martial. 

After several minutes being cleaned up by the medical team, he ran back onto the pitch as United were attacking and was left marking Anthony Martial.

But the forward got in ahead of Christensen and glanced a header into the corner to give Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side the lead on the stroke of half-time. 

EE5291E6-B99C-4C32-9766-B819EB4F9107
N'Golo Kante was also substituted after picking up an injury - Frank Lampard confirmed he is concerned.Getty Images

He was forced off at the break for Kurt Zouma as a precaution. 

But Frank Lampard came to the defence of the defender, and confirmed that he believes he has suffered a broken nose. 

"I felt bad for Andreas [Christensen]," on United's opening goal. "I thought Andreas before, as he has been recently, was really good. He was aggressive with [Anthony] Martial, nicking balls, looking calm as he always does, so you can definitely give him a bye on the first goal because he has a broken nose now."

But the Chelsea boss wasn't pleased with the defending of his side for Harry Maguire's header in the second-half.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard wasn't impressed with the VAR calls against his side.

----------

"On the second one, you have to do better," Lampard said. "We know the threat of set pieces, they're a team where Harry Maguire is the major threat. He can't have a free header in our box, it is not good enough."

N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have all been ruled out of Chelsea's next fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in another blow for Chelsea.

----------

