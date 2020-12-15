Frank Lampard provides Hakim Ziyech & Callum Hudson-Odoi fitness update

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard provides Hakim Ziyech & and Callum Hudson-Odoi fitness update

Frank Lampard has provided a fitness update on Chelsea duo Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea have missed the pair due to hamstring injuries and Lampard previously said he hoped the pair would only be out for two weeks. 

After consecutive defeats in the Premier League to Everton and Wolves, it's clear Chelsea are missing natural wide men.

Chelsea's next game is against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday 21 December and Lampard's hopes the pair will be in training prior to the London, but remains unsure if they will be available to face David Moyes' side. 

"Hakim and Callum will hopefully be in training by the end of the week. Whether they will be fit for West Ham I'm not sure."

