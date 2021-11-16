Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 16 November

    Author:

    Several Chelsea players could be involved on Tuesday 16 November for their countries.

    Ben Chilwell and Reece James featured for England in their 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night. Conor Gallagher, on loan at Crystal Palace, also made his England senior debut.

    Jorginho and Emerson's Italy were held to a goalless draw leaving them to the play-offs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

    imago1008056423h

    Billy Gilmour's Scotland beat Andreas Christensen and Denmark to ensure they were seeded in the play-offs.

    Now the final day of international matches are being played out on Tuesday with three stars set to be involved - Ethan Ampadu, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

    Read More

    Here is the full breakdown of the Blues players involved for their nations on Tuesday:

    Finland vs France - N'Golo Kante

    Wales vs Belgium - Ethan Ampadu

    Jamaica vs USMNT - Christian Pulisic

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1008000088h
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 16 November

    1 minute ago
    imago1008000223h
    News

    UMSNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Offers Major Christian Pulisic Fitness Boost Ahead of Jamaica Clash

    31 minutes ago
    imago1007723389h
    Transfer News

    Sevilla President Jose Castro Provides Jules Kounde Update Amid Chelsea & Man Utd Interest

    1 hour ago
    imago1008056423h
    News

    Ashley Cole Hails Conor Gallagher's Mentality After England Senior Team Debut vs San Marino

    1 hour ago
    imago0044672369h
    News

    Glenn Hoddle 'Deserves' More Credit for Chelsea Success Amid Roman Abramovich & Jose Mourinho Praise

    2 hours ago
    imago0027994911h
    News

    'A Top Guy' - John Terry Makes Honest Diego Costa Admission

    14 hours ago
    imago1007906692h
    Transfer News

    Report: Sevilla Director Monchi is 'Conscious' of Jules Kounde Situation Amid Man Utd & Chelsea Interest

    16 hours ago
    imago1007758979h
    News

    Edouard Mendy Reacts to Best 'Goalkeeper in the World' Label

    16 hours ago