Preview: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Chelsea welcome Championship side Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Both sides will make their first appearance in the competition this season in west London.

The Blues sit in fourth in the top-flight this season, as are Sabri Lamouchi's side in the Championship with the Reds fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

Recent Form

Chelsea - DWLWL

Frank Lampard will be hoping for a response following the draw against Brighton on New Years Day. Chelsea let their lead slip and Alireza Jahanbakhsh's bicycle kick handed the Blues a blow.

Alvaro Morata bagged a brace following the two sides' last meeting together in a 2-0 win for Chelsea. Getty Images

No home win since the start of December in all competitions, Chelsea will be needing to get a cup win to try to put their home form back on track.

Nottingham Forest - WWWLL

Meanwhile, the Reds have been on a three game winning streak and come into the FA Cup tie with real momentum. Victories against Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Hull City see them pushing for the top of the table in the Championship and currently occupying a play-off spot.

Team News

Jody Morris confirmed that Marcos Alonso [hamstring] and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are unavailable for the cup tie through injury.

Whilst Fikayo Tomori and youngster Billy Gilmour have been suffering from illness.

Frank Lampard too will be available for the Blues on the touchline on Sunday after he missed the pre-match press conference following a 'minor medical issue'.

Nottingham Forest are likely to be without Spanish defender Chema for the trip to London at the weekend - he hobbled off for the visitors on New Years Day and they are awaiting the results of the MRI scan.

Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten could join the Reds on their away visit to Stamford Bridge, however not be in the matchday squad.

Both Jody Morris and Sabri Lamouchi have confirmed changes will be made within the respective sides.

Head-to-Head

Last five - Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | All Competitions 20th February 1999 - Nottingham Forest 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League 19th January 2000 - Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest | FA Cup 28th January 2007 - Chelsea 3-0 Nottingham Forest | FA Cup 20th September 2017 - Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest | League Cup 5th January 2019 - Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Prediction

Chelsea's record against Nottingham Forest is expected to remain in tact following the cup tie on Sunday - the sides have met four times in all competitions since 2000 and Chelsea have won all four, conceding just once and scoring 12 times.

Despite Frank Lampard rotating on Sunday, Chelsea's 'second string' still have plenty of quality with Michy Batshuayi and Pedro likely to be given rare starts.

Forest won't be a pushover, but it should be a comfortable afternoon in west London for the Blues, albeit the home form has been dismal of late which will give Lamouchi and the visitors confidence.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Nottingham Forest

----------

