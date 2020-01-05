Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Matt Debono

Chelsea welcome Championship side Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup. 

Both sides will make their first appearance in the competition this season in west London. 

The Blues sit in fourth in the top-flight this season, as are Sabri Lamouchi's side in the Championship with the Reds fighting for promotion to the Premier League. 

Recent Form

Chelsea - DWLWL

Frank Lampard will be hoping for a response following the draw against Brighton on New Years Day. Chelsea let their lead slip and Alireza Jahanbakhsh's bicycle kick handed the Blues a blow. 

Screenshot 2020-01-05 at 08.09.06
Alvaro Morata bagged a brace following the two sides' last meeting together in a 2-0 win for Chelsea. Getty Images

No home win since the start of December in all competitions, Chelsea will be needing to get a cup win to try to put their home form back on track. 

Nottingham Forest - WWWLL

Meanwhile, the Reds have been on a three game winning streak and come into the FA Cup tie with real momentum. Victories against Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Hull City see them pushing for the top of the table in the Championship and currently occupying a play-off spot. 

Team News

Jody Morris confirmed that Marcos Alonso [hamstring] and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are unavailable for the cup tie through injury.

Whilst Fikayo Tomori and youngster Billy Gilmour have been suffering from illness. 

Frank Lampard too will be available for the Blues on the touchline on Sunday after he missed the pre-match press conference following a 'minor medical issue'.

Nottingham Forest are likely to be without Spanish defender Chema for the trip to London at the weekend - he hobbled off for the visitors on New Years Day and they are awaiting the results of the MRI scan. 

Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten could join the Reds on their away visit to Stamford Bridge, however not be in the matchday squad. 

Both Jody Morris and Sabri Lamouchi have confirmed changes will be made within the respective sides.

Head-to-Head

Last five - Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | All Competitions

20th February 1999 - Nottingham Forest 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

19th January 2000 - Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

28th January 2007 - Chelsea 3-0 Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

20th September 2017 - Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest | League Cup 

5th January 2019 - Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Prediction

Chelsea's record against Nottingham Forest is expected to remain in tact following the cup tie on Sunday - the sides have met four times in all competitions since 2000 and Chelsea have won all four, conceding just once and scoring 12 times. 

Despite Frank Lampard rotating on Sunday, Chelsea's 'second string' still have plenty of quality with Michy Batshuayi and Pedro likely to be given rare starts. 

Forest won't be a pushover, but it should be a comfortable afternoon in west London for the Blues, albeit the home form has been dismal of late which will give Lamouchi and the visitors confidence.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Nottingham Forest

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tottenham Hotspur 'have contacted representatives' of Chelsea star Willian

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of Chelsea star Willian this month.

Report: Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele allowed to leave Barcelona in the summer for £85M

Matt Debono

Barcelona are willing to let winger Ousmane Dembele leave the club at a cut-price after three years in Spain in the summer.

'Signings have to improve squad and benefit club' - Jody Morris on Chelsea's January transfer business

Matt Debono

The January transfer window is open, and Chelsea have been linked with copious amounts of names this month already.

Jody Morris offers update on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Matt Debono

Jody Morris has revealed Olivier Giroud won't be allowed to leave the club in January should Chelsea be left short in reinforcements.

Chelsea assistant Jody Morris clears up 'Jose Mourinho is still worried' tweet

Matt Debono

Jody Morris has cleared up his tweet which appeared to mock former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho back in November.

Chelsea cool interest in Dortmund's Jadon Sancho - striker becomes top priority for Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and will now pursue a striker as their top priority this month.

Jody Morris confirms Chelsea team news ahead of FA Cup third round tie vs. Nottingham Forest

Matt Debono

Chelsea assistant Jody Morris has confirmed the Blues' injury news as they await Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

Former Blue Filipe Luis reveals what Eden Hazard used to do in the Chelsea dressing room

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis has revealed Eden Hazard's antics before the Blues would go out to warm-up ahead of a game.

Aston Villa consider loan deals for Chelsea pair Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi

Matt Debono

Aston Villa are considering tabling loan bids for Chelsea duo Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi this month.

Frank Lampard dealt blow in pursuit of Bundesliga duo Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will have to wait until the summer to land two of his biggest transfer targets - Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.