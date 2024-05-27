2024 CFL Preseason Week 2 Standouts
Week 2 of the CFL preseason concluded with all four games being played on Saturday. The storylines of preseason is training camp position battles as players fight to make the final roster. There were four players who stood out from the rest of the pack.
Here are the four Week 2 preseason standouts in the CFL.
Standout Players for Week 2 of CFL Preseason Action
1. Montreal Alouettes QB Caleb Evans
The Alouettes are looking for their backup quarterback behind Cody Fajardo and Caleb Evans made a convincing argument for that. Evans showed off the arm and legs as he passed for 94 yards and rushed for a team-high 32 yards, adding a passing touchdown in Montreal’s 30-13 win over the Toronto Argonauts. The 25-year-old signal caller could be positioning himself to be the future successor for Fajardo.
2. Edmonton Elks WR Hergy Mayala
Former CFL Draft first-round selection Hergy Mayala joins the Edmonton Elks as his fourth CFL team since 2019. Mayala made a strong first impression having the best receiving performance of the weekend with catching all six of his targets for 90 yards, including a 29-yard completion. The wide receiver position for Edmonton will be a battle all training camp, but Mayala made his presence known.
3. Ottawa Redblacks WR/PR DeVonte Dedmon
DeVonte Dedmon was one of the best returners in the CFL in 2019 and 2021, but has seen limited time on the field over the last two years. Dedmon gave fans a glimpse into a return form of his play taking back a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown for the Ottawa Redblacks winning 31-22 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
4. Montreal Alouettes DB Nafees Lyon
Defensive back Nafees Lyon only played one game for the Grey Cup champions last season as he looks to play a bigger role in 2024. The Als saw Lyon shine on Saturday as he picked up a team-high five tackles, one forced fumble and a 33-yard interception return. Lyon’s turnovers were the difference to solidify the win giving him a leg up on the competition in training camp.
