CFL 2024 Season Week 19 Game Preview: Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes
Canada will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a battle of the two best teams in the CFL's East Division on Monday. This is the third and final regular-season matchup between the Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes, and Montreal has won seven straight matchups against Ottawa.
Ottawa (8-6-1) has lost three straight games by double digits, but the Redblacks are in the postseason and fighting for playoff positioning. Dru Brown is out against at quarterback, which leaves the starting job to Jeremiah Masoli.
The last four games have not been kind to the Alouettes (11-3-1) as they have gone 1-2-1 in the span. Their offense went from being one of the best to now being ranked last in total offense, with injuries at receiver being a big reason for it.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -4.5, O/U 48.5
Date/Location: Monday, October 14, 2024, at Molson Percival Stadium in Montreal, Quebec
Kickoff Time: 1:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Light Rain, 8 Degrees Celsius, 40% Chance of Precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The Redblacks are hit with the injury bug on offense with wide receivers Bralon Addison (hand) and Justin Hardy (ankle) out for the game as well as running back and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon (hand). They will also be without defensive lineman Bryce Cartyer (adductor) and linebackers Jovan Santos-Knox (knee) and Lucas Cormier (foot). Ottawa got some good news, however; star linebacker Frankie Griffin is available to play and will start after dealing with his ankle injury.
Besides being without their top two wide receivers, the Alouettes are down five additional players. One of their top pass rushers, Mustafa Johnson, is out with a knee injury. They will also be missing linebacker Frederic Chagnon (knee), defensive back Tysen-Otis Copeland (abdominals), kicker David Cote (quad) and fullback Brock Gowanlock (knee).
Keys to Victory
Masoli has been prone to turnovers despite giving the Redblacks offense a much-needed boost. While Dominique Rhymes is always a reliable receiver, watch for a healthy Kalil Pimpleton and first-round pick Nick Mardner to have bigger impacts on offense. Ottawa's defense needs to key in on Walter Fletcher in the backfield and slow down an Alouettes offense that has struggled in the passing game.
Montreal has been lacking big plays over the last month, which has shown in their offensive performance. A week off hopefully gave the Alouettes the time needed to heal up and get into a rhythm. Depth will be a concern with a long list of injuries to the offense and defense.
Prediction
One thing that has yet to be mentioned is how good the Alouettes' defense has been all season at creating turnovers. With Masoli running the show for Ottawa, yards will be gained, but the Redblacks have struggled to score majors. The Montreal defense has carried the team through the last month, so expect to see the defense feasting on turnovers for a Thanksgiving win.
Montreal Alouettes 25, Ottawa Redblacks 19
