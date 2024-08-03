CFL 2024 Season Week 9 Game Preview: Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders
The anticipation of this game between the Edmonton Elks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders feels different from other matchups. Hope is on the side of the winless team, but it doesn't seem to happen often.
A big reason for Elks fans' excitement is quarterback Tre Ford's first start since last season, as he replaces McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Edmonton has yet to win a game after coming off a disappointing 44-28 result that saw Ford throw three fourth-quarter majors. Ford takes over an offense ranked last in the CFL in yards per game with 326.4.
Saskatchewan is coming off a disappointing loss. Last week, it blew a 13-point lead against the defending Grey Cup champions Montreal Alouettes to lose 20-16. Despite injuries at quarterback, the Riders have one of the best defenses in the CFL, as they have allowed the fewest points this season (158), for an average of 22.5 points per game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Roughriders -5, O/U 51
Date/Location: Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, 26 Degrees Celsius, 20% Chance of Precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
On the Week 9 injury report, the Elks have four players out of the game. The biggest name is starting running back Kevin Brown, who has been limited at practice all week with a shoulder injury. Edmonton's other players out include defensive back Marcus Lewis (foot), wide receiver Arkell Smith (chest) and offensive lineman Hunter Steward (head).
The Riders also have four players who will not be playing. Star running back A.J. Ouellette will be out with a hip injury. Joining Ouellette is offensive lineman Jacob Brammer (hamstring), defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (knee) and defensive lineman Nic Dheilly (personal).
Keys to Victory
Ford is electric with the football in his hands, so Edmonton needs to get creative and let him run around in the pocket. The Elks have one of the worst rushing attacks in the CFL, and without Brown in the lineup, it will all fall on Ford to get it done. Edmonton's defense is the worst ranked in yards allowed per game, so the Elks are hoping star defensive lineman Shawn Oakman can get to Shea Patterson.
Even without Ouellette in the game, the Riders running game will be significant, as Frankie Hickson is coming off a 117-yard performance last week. Patterson has improved as the starter and seems more comfortable as the quarterback. A QB spy will need to be called on every play defensively to ensure Ford isn't beating them with his legs.
Prediction
Edmonton fans should be excited about Ford's entry as the starter. They hope to see the same from him as in the 2023 campaign. The quarterback change might have come too late as the team faces a tough road ahead. Having Ford start against one of the top defenses in the CFL is a tall order, even for him. Elks fans will need to be patient before Ford can really get this team off and running.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 27, Edmonton Elks 23
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.