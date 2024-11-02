CFL 2024 Season West Semi-Finals Game Preview: BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders
The second game of the CFL divisional semi-finals has the BC Lions traveling to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night. BC and Saskatchewan split the regular season series with both games being double digits wins for either the Lions or Riders.
BC (9-9) went with a quarterback change in Vernon Adams Jr. over Nathan Rourke in their last game of the season against the Montreal Alouettes, which resulted in a 27-3 win. The Lions are hoping the shift in play at quarterback will help the offense score points in the red zone. Despite the defense being ranked third in yards allowed per game, they have struggled in the secondary, allowing big plays that change momentum.
Saskatchewan (9-8-1) closed the season winning four straight games before losing to Calgary last week to jump the Lions to host the playoff game. The biggest reason for that is the defense's improvement, ranked last last year in total defense (382.8) to second this year (360.9). Entering the playoff game, the Riders offense appears to be fully healthy in the backfield with A.J. Ouellette and Ryquell Armstead both being ready for the game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Roughriders -3.5, O/U 51
Date/Location: Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan
Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, 11 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
In the latest injury report, the Lions are dealing with multiple injuries on the defensive line as Francis Bemiy Jr. (hamstring), Nathan Cherry (knee) and Marcus Moore (ankle) are all out. A key return for the Lions is wide receiver Jevon Cottoy, who is back from his ankle injury.
The Riders' most important injury is wide receiver Shawn Bane, who is out with a knee injury. Offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour is questionable with an elbow injury. Running back Frankie Hickson's head injury will keep him out of the game.
Keys to Victory
Saskatchewan wants to be able to pound the ball with Ouellette and Armstead all game long as quarterback Trevor Harris doesn't have one of his favorite targets in Bane. The Riders' number one rush defense has the challenge of slowing down the number two leading rusher in the CFL in William Stanback, who has picked up the slack for the inconsistent play of the passing game.
BC's offensive line has been inconsistent at best and has to keep Adams upright to avoid injury and to give him time to open up the passing game. Limiting the big pass plays in the secondary is key for the Lions. They need to hope for a big game from Mathieu Betts on defense and for him to find his 2023 form quickly.
Prediction
The Lions' talent on offense has been talked about, between the depth of the receivers room and Stanback running the football. Adams certainly provides BC the spark it needs to score points. Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace has turned around a football team that has mightily needed it after recent years of struggles. The Riders have one of the most balanced teams in the postseason and should be able to pick up a win in front of the home crowd.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 32, BC Lions 28
