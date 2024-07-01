SI.com's CFL 2024 Week 4 Power Rankings
Week 4 in the CFL season saw a changing of the guard in the East crystallized. Meanwhile, new risers have come to the forefront in the West while the once mighty continue to fall.
Let's delve into where things stand in the CFL's pecking order headed toward Week 5.
1. Montreal Alouettes (No. 1 last week)
4-0, 30-20 road victory over Toronto in Week 4
Montreal's 10-point thwarting of Toronto is misleading. The margin of difference between the defending CFL champs and the Argonauts is starker. The Alouettes proved in Week 4 that their conquest of the Argos in last year's East Final was no one-time thing.
Montreal has now won 12 straight games, including last year's postseason. They'll try to keep the streak alive in Week 5 at home against Calgary.
2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No. 3 last week)
3-0, 36-20 home victory over Hamilton in Week 3
Now comes the rough part for Saskatchewan after its bye week. The Riders rode to 3-0 after beating teams yet to win this season. They will be tested in their next four games — first against Mace's former Toronto squad on Thursday, then BC, Montreal and heated rival Winnipeg.
Furthermore, they'll have to do it without quarterback Trevor Harris, who has been placed on the six-game injured list with an MCL injury.
3. BC Lions (No. 4 last week)
3-1, 24-21 home victory over Edmonton in Week 4
It's always tricky to rank a team ahead of someone they already lost to this season. However, BC's arrow has been pointed upward since Week 1, even if it took the Lions a little extra to surpass winless Edmonton.
The Lions have a trap game upcoming in a road tilt against Hamilton before they invite West-leading Saskatchewan to BC the following week.
4. Toronto Argonauts (No. 2 last week)
2-1, 30-20 home loss to Montreal in Week 4
It's back to the drawing board for 2024's version of Double Blue after they were once again humbled at home by Montreal. Week 4's loss to the Alouettes serves as a reality check for the Argos.
Toronto is simply not as good as it was a season ago when it made CFL history.
In Week 4, the Argonauts travel to Saskatchewan to face old friend Corey Mace's undefeated Roughriders on Thursday. Mace's departure is one of the reasons why the Argos aren't what they were.
5. Calgary Stampeders (No. 6 last week)
2-1, 22-19 OT victory over Winnipeg in Week 4
Sometimes, a win is more than just a win. Week 4's hard-earned victory over the Bombers had added meaning for Calgary, beyond winning a pivotal divisional game in the standings and the joy of keeping a rival down in the dumps. It was Calgary's first triumph over Winnipeg in seven tries, and it was the type of game the Stamps continuously lost to their once-superior rival.
Dave Dickenson's crew scrapped it out in typical Stampeders fashion by playing sound defense and special teams. It wouldn't be a Calgary win without Rene Paredes kicking multiple field goals, including a game-winner.
The Stamps are headed for their stiffest challenge of the season in Week 5, a trip to Montreal to face the undefeated CFL champs.
6. Ottawa Redblacks (No. 5 last week)
2-1, 24-22 walk-off win against Hamilton in Week 4
For the first time in a long time, the Redblacks finally beat the Ti-Cats, snapping a six-year losing streak against the East Rival in thrilling fashion. Perhaps it's a sign that things are finally changing for the better for Ottawa.
The early signs are very positive for Ottawa. The Redblacks are winning the type of games they have found ways to lose in recent years. Quarterback Dru Brown has acclimated himself well in his new featured role. Bob Dyce's special teams are back to being a premiere unit, and the team is making clutch plays in pivotal moments.
Ottawa can keep the momentum going in Week 5 as the Redblacks clash with the winless Bombers in Winnipeg this Friday.
7. Edmonton Elks (No. 7 last week)
0-4, 24-21 road loss to BC in Week 4
The hard-luck Elks endured another tough loss, falling for the second time this season on a last-second field goal. Edmonton has lost all four of its games in 2024 by a total of only 17 points. Drawing the short straw has become a theme for Chris Jones' team.
Edmonton doesn't get an opportunity to get off the schneid in Week 5 as the Elks head to a bye before returning home against Ottawa.
8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No. 8 last week)
0-4, 22-19 OT loss to Calgary in Week 4
The losses continue to mount for the once-almighty Blue Bombers as they find ways to lose the types of games they have routinely won in the past. Against Calgary, it didn't help matters that the Bombers lost star quarterback Zach Collaros. The early word is that the injury isn't serious, but the team's 0-4 start is.
Mike O'Shea's team is in unfamiliar territory, having to dig themselves out of a hole that gets deeper with each loss. The Bombers have had a history of turning it on when games matter the most. At some point, they need to find their old selves, or the new reality of being a non-contender will become a permanent one. Winnipeg is back home on Friday looking to avenge a loss to Ottawa earlier this season.
9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No. 7 last week)
0-4, 24-22 road loss at Ottawa in Week 4
After a heartbreaking loss to East rival Ottawa, the winless Ti-Cats season is on the brink of peril.
Hamilton put forth a better effort in Week 4 than it did a week ago, but the end result didn't change. The veteran-led Tiger-Cats desperately need to stop the bleeding because they could fall too far back in the standings to claw their way into contention.
After an 0-3 start on the road, perhaps heading back to the Hammer in Week 5 could help fix what ails Hamilton. But it's not looking promising as the Tiger-Cats prepare to face BC on Sunday.
