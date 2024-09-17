SI.com’s Post Week 15 CFL Power Rankings: East Division Holding Strong on Top
Much like the chaos in the NFL, the CFL saw multiple favored teams lose their matchups, which brings up questions going into the final six weeks of the regular season.
The top three teams record-wise (the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and BC Lions) either lost or tied in their matchups. Those results made little impact on the standings as Week 16 brings back four games and plenty of playoff intrigue.
Here is a look at the power rankings and where all nine CFL teams land after Week 15 of the season.
Power Rankings [Ranking Last Week]
1. Montreal Alouettes [No. 1]
10-2-1, 19-19 Tie to Calgary
It’s almost time to sound the alarm on Montreal, which didn't win for the second straight contest after tying with the Stampeders in surprising fashion. The offense has seemed off since the Alouettes lost Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot to injury. A convincing win over the Redblacks this weekend could help lock up a home playoff game.
2. Ottawa Redblacks [No. 2]
8-4-1, 37-21 Loss to Hamilton
The Redblacks still have the second-best record in the CFL but took a step back while losing to one of the weaker teams in the CFL in the Tiger-Cats. Dru Brown was pulled from the game in favor of Jeremiah Masoli, who got in within one possession before two interceptions gave Hamilton the double-digit win. Not all is lost as a win against the Alouettes in Week 16 could get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers [No. 3]
7-6, Bye Week
Winnipeg is getting healthy at the right time and used the bye week to continue to heal up. The Bombers have the longest active winning streak in the CFL at five games and own the top spot in the West Division. The defense has been the star unit, allowing a league-low 21.1 points per game. Their Week 16 showdown with the Edmonton Elks doesn’t give them an easy path to a division title as the Elks lurk behind them in the standings.
4. Toronto Argonauts [No. 4]
7-6, 33-17 Win Over BC
After a blowout loss to the Redblacks a week ago, the Argos got back on track as the defense provided plenty of pressure on the quarterback in the win against the Lions. Chad Kelly showed improvement against BC, gaining over 300 yards of offense and two majors. Toronto has a home game against Hamilton, which will not be as easy of a matchup as expected with the Tiger-Cats offense playing well over the last two games.
5. BC Lions [No. 5]
7-7, 33-17 Loss to Toronto
There is an identity crisis in BC as some weeks they are the best team in the CFL and some weeks there are more question marks about the roster. The Argos throttled the Lions with seven quarterback sacks, leading to both Nathan Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr. being pulled from the game. The Lions are entering a bye week and need to use the time to figure out who the quarterback will be to close out the season as Rourke’s job is no longer safe.
6. Saskatchewan Roughriders [No. 6]
5-7-1, Bye Week
This week will mark over two months since the Roughriders last won a football game. The strong start to the season has since given way to six losses and a tie. Trevor Harris got a week to rest, and the defense also had time to address the recent struggles. The good news is the Stampeders are on the schedule this week which is a perfect get-right game against another struggling team.
7. Edmonton Elks [No. 7]
5-8, Bye Week
The Elks needed a bye week to rest up and give their star Canadian quarterback Tre Ford some rest before he returns to the starting lineup. Edmonton is one of the hottest teams in the league, winning five of its last six games. This is a team that some feel could make a late season run and even make the Grey Cup. A home showdown with fellow West Division rival Winnipeg will give a better indication of where this team is at to close the year.
8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats [No. 9]
4-9, 37-21 Win Over Ottawa
All hope seemed lost for the Tiger-Cats, but Hamilton has been impressive over the last two games. The offense has scored over 30 points in each of the two wins with Bo Levi Mitchell playing his best football of the year. Defensive play caller Chris Jones has this defense playing well as the unit has allowed 25 points per game after allowing 33.4 points per game before Jones took over. Hamilton still feels like a team that is on the outside looking in, but its offense is good enough to compete with the rest of the CFL.
9. Calgary Stampeders [No. 8]
4-8-1, 19-19 Tie to Montreal
Major credit to Calgary for bouncing back and staying competitive against the Alouettes, but this felt like a game the Stampeders should have won. Two missed field goals, mental mistakes and a lack of offensive production in overtime cost them a much-needed win. Jake Maier is the best choice at quarterback, but Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson is on the hot seat if he can’t get this offense rolling.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.