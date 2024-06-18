SI.com's CFL 2024 Week 2 Power Rankings
With only two weeks of CFL regular season play in the books, it's too early to make any definitive declarations. However, with perennial favorites struggling out of the blocks, and new contenders emerging, the 2024 CFL campaign looks like it's going to produce the most parity the league has seen in years.
Let's delve into where CFL teams stand heading into Week 3.
1. Montreal Alouettes
2-0, 23-20 road victory over Edmonton in Week 2
Last week: #1
Two up, two down for the defending CFL champs. Montreal went out West to start the season and won back-to-back games. They dominated the Bombers in Winnipeg last week, and edged out the Elks in Edmonton, thanks to a stellar individual performance by running back Walter Fletcher (143 yards, two scores).
The well-balanced Alouettes finally get to go home for a coronation in Week 3, as they face an East Rival for the first time this season in Ottawa on Thursday.
2. Toronto Argonauts
1-0, 35-27 home victory over BC in Week 1
Last week: #2
The Boatmen are coming off a bye in Week 2 after beating BC in the opening week. Toronto is back in action in Week 3, starting with another home date against Edmonton on Saturday. If the Argos can hold serve, and prove their surprising Week 1 win was no flash in the pan, it sets up a pivotal Week 3 clash at BMO when they welcome Montreal.
3. Saskatchewan Roughriders
2-0, 33-30 road victory over Hamilton in Week 2
Last week: #3
The Corey Mace era began with back-to-back comeback road wins for the Roughriders. It hasn't been pretty for Saskatchewan against two teams that are a combined 0-4. But the Riders have shown a ton of resiliency, winning the type of games that a year ago they lost en route to a playoff-less, six-win campaign.
The Riders get a chance to ride early season momentum when they meet again with Hamilton for Saskatchewan’s home opener at Mosaic Stadium Sunday in Regina.
4. BC Lions
1-1, 26-17 home victory over Calgary in Week 2
Last week: #6
In a must-win spot against West rival Calgary, the Lions picked up win number one of the new season in front of the largest home crowd the team has seen in years, with an assist from 50 Cent.
However, British Columbia's biggest challenge arrives in Week 3 when the Lions head to Winnipeg to face a surprisingly winless Bombers squad. The Lions have a chance to exact revenge and further bury their reeling nemesis with a victory on Friday night.
5. Ottawa Redblacks
1-0, 23-19 home victory over Winnipeg in Week 2
Last Week: #7
A lengthy rain delay couldn't derail the Redblacks from opening 2024 with a crucial home victory. It was a win that Ottawa badly needed to shake the stigma of years past. Bob Dyce's squad produced a solid all-around effort at home against a team in Winnipeg that the Redblacks have had success against recently.
Game number two in Week 3 will be an even stiffer challenge for Ottawa as the Redblacks head off to Montreal on Thursday. But at least the Redblacks finally started a season on a promising note. Maybe this year will finally be different for them.
6. Calgary Stampeders
1-1, 26-17 road loss to BC in Week 2
Last week: #4
The Stamps attempted to play spoiler in BC against the Lions but came up short.
There are some positives for Calgary to build upon as they head into a bye before hosting Winnipeg in Week 4.
7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
0-2, 33-30 home loss to Saskatchewan in Week 2
Last week: #8
Hamilton has lost two rough games to open the season. The lone consolation is that the losses were against non-divisional opponents. However, the Tiger-Cats had to watch as East rivals Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa started the season loss-free.
Thus far, Hamilton's offense has shown a spark, with a highly motivated Bo Levi Mitchell, and more specifically James Butler leading the way. But it's the Ti-Cats high-priced defense that has failed to live up to expectations.
The Tiger-Cats face a must-win rematch with the Riders in Saskatchewan this Sunday.
8. Edmonton Elks
0-2, 23-20 home loss to Montreal in Week 2
Last week: #9
The more things change, the more they stay...well, you know the rest. In defense of 0-2 Edmonton, the Elks gave the Alouettes a strong fight but, they continued a pattern of finding ways to lose games late.
The pressure is on Chris Jones and his regime to turn things around this year or else. After two straight home losses, the path to relevancy doesn't get any easier, as Edmonton heads to Toronto and then a trip to BC.
9. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
0-2, 23-19 road loss to Ottawa in Week 2
Last week: #5
Perhaps this ranking will age poorly once Winnipeg rights its ship and becomes the championship contender everyone is accustomed to. But what if the fall off for Mike O' Shea's team has finally arrived? The CFL's oldest team is certainly looking a step slower than the opposition.
The Bombers got outclassed in Week 1 at home, then didn't get up off the deck against Ottawa. Injuries to key players are certainly playing a part in Winnipeg's struggles. However, the Bombers are not playing sound football, a hallmark trait of one of the CFL's very best franchises.
If the Blue Bombers don't fly straight against BC at home in Week 3, then there's something very wrong in Winnipeg for the first time in a very long time.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.