Toronto Argonauts Overtake Calgary Stampeders with Explosive Second-Half Theatrics
The Toronto Argonauts are 5-4, thanks to a well-rounded second-half effort in a 39-25 home victory over Calgary. The Stampeders, who fall to 4-5, appeared to be on the verge of putting their stamp on Toronto in the second half, before a flurry of game-changing plays turned the tides against them.
3 Takeaways From Toronto's Victory Over Calgary
1. Big Plays On Defense/Special Teams Propel Boatmen
In its last three victories, Toronto has scored touchdowns on either defense, special teams or both in the same game. It's become a familiar theme in the Argonauts' five victories this season, and a necessity with the team's passing attack struggling to sustain and finish drives.
The Argonauts do not win on Friday night without Janarion Grant scoring his fourth return touchdown in nine games — this time, an 85-yard punt return that helped give Toronto a lead against Calgary in the third quarter.
Not to be outdone was the Double Blue's defense, which made three game-changing plays that helped shift momentum, and ultimately the victory in Toronto's favor.
Firstly, there was former Stampeder Folarin Orimolade's forced fumble on Jake Maeir, with the Boatmen down 15-7, after a demoralizing sequence where Kadeem Carey fumbled the football in the red zone on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Then came Dashaun Amos's pick-six of Maeir which helped Toronto reclaim the lead after Calgary had rallied to go ahead 22-21 in the fourth. This was followed by a huge stop by Toronto as Ralph Holley tackled Tommy Stevens for a loss on a third-down sneak in Stamps territory. The two defensive plays would net the Boatmen 11 points, and a two-score lead.
2. Nick Arbuckle Steadies Ship Early And Late
Nick Arbuckle got off to a nice start, connecting with Makai Polk for a 22-yard score, Arbuckle's longest pass play of the evening. He would, however, cool down as the game progressed, throwing an interception along the way, and finishing the game with a modest 181 yards passing.
But late in the game, with Toronto up seven and just over two minutes left on its 38-yard line, the Argos were facing the prospect of punting the ball back to Calgary. With pressure in his face, Arbuckle made a clutch 21-yard conversion to David Ungerer on second-and-long. The pass play led to Toronto icing the game with a touchdown.
He may not be in the driver's seat when Toronto returns from a bye, but Arbuckle did his job in what could be his lone start of the season.
3. Dinwiddie's Staff Flips The Script
A week after Ryan Dinwiddie and his staff were vastly outcoached by Calgary, who used in-game adjustments to thwart Toronto in a 21-point fourth-quarter rally, it was Dinwiddie's staff that gave the Stamps a taste of their own medicine.
After being bottled up last week, Mickey Donovan's return game exploded all evening. If not for a couple of untimely holding calls, Toronto could've had a bigger night in that department. Toronto's defense, which posted zero sacks in Calgary, amped up their pressure packages, registering three sacks and forcing Maeir into pivotal mistakes.
Lastly, it wasn't a clinic, and once again, Toronto hampered itself with mental errors, but Dinwiddie's offense did enough in the end, especially through the run game to survive.
Up Next
The Boatmen are headed to a much-needed bye week. Toronto returns to BMO Field in Week 12 to host Saskatchewan. The question is, will Chad Kelly be returning with them?
Calgary heads back home next Thursday, looking to stay unbeaten at McMahon Stadium as the Stampeders seek to avenge a blowout loss to Ottawa three weeks ago.
