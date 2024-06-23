Toronto Argonauts Win Wild Shootout Over Edmonton Elks
Toronto and Edmonton produced a 75 combined points, 10 touchdowns and nearly 800 yards of total offense in a back-and-forth thriller, but it was the Argos who triumphed in the end, 39-36, on a 37-yard field goal by veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.
Former Argonaut McLeod Bethel-Thompson made a magical return to Toronto, passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns, one of which went to former Toronto teammate Kurleigh Gittens Jr. It was a valiant effort by the respected veteran in defeat.
The Argos pivot Cameron Dukes produced another efficient performance in victory, completing 18 of 21 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, also scoring on the ground. But it was the Boatmen's rushing attack that made the ultimate difference, as Toronto's tandem of Kadeem Carey and Deonta McMahon helped spearhead a rushing attack that garnered 186 yards and three majors. Carey was responsible for 104 of those yards on 19 tries.
The hard-luck loss by Edmonton drops the Elks to 0-3 in the early CFL season. They head to BC Place on a short week to square off with the Lions on Thursday night.
The Argonauts improve to 2-0, setting the stage for an East Final rematch next Friday night at BMO Field with the team that killed their Grey Cup chances last season in the 3-0 Alouettes.
Toronto has played an exciting brand of football but will need to play better defense than it has in its first two games if the Argos are to stand a chance against mighty Montreal in what could be a preview of this year's East Final.
