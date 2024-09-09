Who Starred in Week 14? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Week 14 in the CFL showcased dominating performances as three of the four games were decided by double digits. Despite the high number of points on offense, defenses around the CFL had strong secondary play with multiple players collecting interceptions.
Here are SI.com’s top performers of Week 14 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: BC Lions RB William Stanback
Nathan Rourke usually gets all the attention for BC, but his running back William Stanback had a stellar day on the ground in the Lions’ upset win over the Montreal Alouettes. Stanback finished with 128 yards on 20 carries and one major while adding 28 receiving yards on two receptions. BC’s offense is the most complete unit in the CFL, and having the second-leading rusher in the league in the backfield helps.
Defensive Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks DB Damon Webb
The Ottawa Redblacks secondary feasted against the Toronto Argonauts as Chad Kelly threw four interceptions in the loss. Damon Webb was the beneficiary of those interceptions, as he got two picks and returned both for touchdowns. Webb added five tackles, which was second on the team. Prior to that game, Webb had one interception in the season.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks K Lewis Ward
Ottawa dominated from the start against the Argos, but the defense let up a bit in the second half, so kicker Lewis Ward was called upon to keep the lead high for the Redblacks. Ward converted all four field goals, including a 51-yarder, and was good on four extra points. One of the CFL’s most accurate kickers has made over 89% of his field goal attempts, as Ward plays a big part in Ottawa’s turnaround.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.