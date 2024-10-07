CFL

Who Starred in Week 18? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams

SI.com looks at the top offensive, defensive and special teams players for Week 18 of the 2024 CFL season.

Anthony Miller

Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) is tackled by Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (96) during the first quarter of the 110th Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) is tackled by Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Lwal Uguak (96) during the first quarter of the 110th Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a shorter Week 18 to the CFL season with only three games being played for the second time this season. Two out of the three matchups were double-digit wins with offense and special teams starring over the weekend.

Here are SI.com’s top performers of Week 18 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.

SI.com’s Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers RB Brady Oliveira

Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) breaks a tackle by BC Lions defensive back T.J. Lee (6) during the first half of the game at IG Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images / Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

The one constant with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season has been Brady Oliveira’s rushing abilities. Oliveira had his sixth 100-yard game on the ground with a season-high 147 yards and one touchdown in Winnipeg’s 31-10 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. If Oliveira continues down this path over the last couple of games, he will be favored to win the CFL’s MOP award.

Defensive Player of the Week: BC Lions DB T.J. Lee

Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions defensive back T.J. Lee (6) knocks the ball away from Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kian Schaffer Baker (89) during the first quarter at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images / Bob Frid-Imagn Images

It took until the fourth quarter for the BC Lions to pull away in their 32-15 win over the Calgary Stampeders, but their defense played well all game. Defensive back T.J. Lee helped with seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, which was one of three turnovers in the fourth quarter. Lee was all over the field and created havoc in multiple different ways.

Special Teams Player of the Week: BC Lions K Sean Whyte

Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte (10) kicks the field goal during the second half against the Calgary Stampedersc at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images / Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

The Lions offense continues to struggle to get into the end zone, so they once again call upon their kicker, Sean Whyte, to come through. Whyte made all six field goals, including a long from 47 yards out, and knocked in two extra points. His 20 points made the difference in helping BC top the Stampeders.

You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.

Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.

Published
Anthony Miller
ANTHONY MILLER

Home/CFL News