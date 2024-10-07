Who Starred in Week 18? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
It was a shorter Week 18 to the CFL season with only three games being played for the second time this season. Two out of the three matchups were double-digit wins with offense and special teams starring over the weekend.
Here are SI.com’s top performers of Week 18 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers RB Brady Oliveira
The one constant with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season has been Brady Oliveira’s rushing abilities. Oliveira had his sixth 100-yard game on the ground with a season-high 147 yards and one touchdown in Winnipeg’s 31-10 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. If Oliveira continues down this path over the last couple of games, he will be favored to win the CFL’s MOP award.
Defensive Player of the Week: BC Lions DB T.J. Lee
It took until the fourth quarter for the BC Lions to pull away in their 32-15 win over the Calgary Stampeders, but their defense played well all game. Defensive back T.J. Lee helped with seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, which was one of three turnovers in the fourth quarter. Lee was all over the field and created havoc in multiple different ways.
Special Teams Player of the Week: BC Lions K Sean Whyte
The Lions offense continues to struggle to get into the end zone, so they once again call upon their kicker, Sean Whyte, to come through. Whyte made all six field goals, including a long from 47 yards out, and knocked in two extra points. His 20 points made the difference in helping BC top the Stampeders.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.