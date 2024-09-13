Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Pair of Quarterbacks to Replace Chris Streveler
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are moving quickly to add depth to the quarterback room with the upcoming additions of Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott.
TSN’s Dave Naylor first reported that the two were heading to Winnipeg, and 3DownNation’s John Hodge confirmed the news.
Dolegala started one game for the BC Lions in their Week 10 33-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks and went 14-of-23 for 146 yards. BC released him shortly after the game and replaced him with Nathan Rourke.
The Bombers are Dolegala’s third team in three years after starting his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. His career numbers include 2,953 yards and 12 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Scott was recently released from the Toronto Argonauts after a year and a half with the team. He appeared in one game this season in Toronto’s Week 4 loss to the Montreal Alouettes, completing all five of his passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Streveler announced on Instagram this week that he tore three major ligaments in his left knee and will miss time. His timetable to return is unknown.
Winnipeg currently has Zach Collaros as the starter with Terry Wilson as the backup. It’s unknown whether the Bombers would carry all four quarterbacks or have three on the active roster with one on the practice roster.
The Bombers are on a bye this week. They are currently tied for first in the West Division with the BC Lions. Winnipeg will face the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, September 21.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
